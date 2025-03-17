Expect delays on A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 4.18pm to 8pm Monday, March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14/A1 both directions, A14, junction x to A1 Alconbury – emergency diversion route on behalf of AWG
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A14, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – carriageway closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Bedford to A4280 Renhold exit slip road closure – lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction renewal works on behalf of Ringway
• A421, from 9pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A14, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Woolley – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
