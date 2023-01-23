Bedford's motorists will have SIX road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid this week

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am March 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

And a further FOUR closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• A1, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, St Neots north exit slip – works with some carriageway incursion on behalf of BT

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Renhold – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to A6 Marsh Leys – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways