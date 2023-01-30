Expect delays of up to half an hour on A421 & A1, Bedford drivers warned

Bedford's motorists will have SIX road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford's motorists have six road closures to avoid this week

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm January 23 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Renhold – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am March 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm January 23 to 5am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 to A4280 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Wyboston, junction – back-to-back lane two closure on behalf of UKPN