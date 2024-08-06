Expect delays of an hour following crash between FOUR LORRIES on M1 near Bedford

The multi-vehicle collision happened at 11.20am today (Tuesday) (Picture: Pixabay)

Avoid the M1 southbound as there’s tailbacks of six miles.

The traffic has stopped southbound between junction 13 at Brogborough and junction 12 Toddington and following a collision involving four lorries at 11.20am today (Tuesday).

Although the southbound carriageway has now reopened, there are still delays and traffic is building northbound. Traffic officers are on the scene and six miles of congestion are causing delays of an hour.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.