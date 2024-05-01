Expect delays of AN HOUR as collision forces lane closure on M1 near Bedford

One lane is closed northbound

UPDATE: All lanes are now open again

Here we go again, following yesterday’s accident on the M1 near Bedford, there are further delays today (Wednesday).

Just after 2.30pm there was a collision which has forced the closure of one lane northbound between J12 (Harlington) and J13 (Brogborough).

