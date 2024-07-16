Expect delays of AN HOUR after car crashes into central reservation at A1
Expect delays of an hour northbound and half an hour southbound on the A1 (Tuesday).
A car has crashed into the central reservation between the A4280 at Renhold and the A1 at the Black Cat roundabout. Lane two remains closed southbound, with traffic passing in lane one only.
There are 60 minute residual delays on approach northbound, with 30 minutes southbound.
