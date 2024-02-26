Expect delays as the A6 south arm of Clophill roundabout closes this weekend
There will be a FULL CLOSURE of the A6 south arm from Clophill roundabout to the Silsoe High Street junction this weekend.
It will run from 9.30am on Friday (March 1) to 5am on Sunday (March 3) and will include the Jet garage. The closure will be removed overnight from Friday evening until Saturday morning, when it will be re-installed.
After that, there will be off-peak two-way lights on the A6 north arm from March 4 to March 7 between 9am-4.30pm, between Deadman’s Hill and the Clophill roundabout.
The closures will allow Central Beds Council to install cats eyes and street lighting.