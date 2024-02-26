News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Expect delays as the A6 south arm of Clophill roundabout closes this weekend

This time, it’s for street lighting and cat’s eyes
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:05 GMT
The Jet garage on the A6The Jet garage on the A6
The Jet garage on the A6

There will be a FULL CLOSURE of the A6 south arm from Clophill roundabout to the Silsoe High Street junction this weekend.

It will run from 9.30am on Friday (March 1) to 5am on Sunday (March 3) and will include the Jet garage. The closure will be removed overnight from Friday evening until Saturday morning, when it will be re-installed.

After that, there will be off-peak two-way lights on the A6 north arm from March 4 to March 7 between 9am-4.30pm, between Deadman’s Hill and the Clophill roundabout.

The closures will allow Central Beds Council to install cats eyes and street lighting.

Related topics:JET