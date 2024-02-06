Expect delays as the A507 west arm of Clophill roundabout closes this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



The A507 west arm will be closed from Pine View to Clophill roundabout from 9.30am this Friday (February 9) until 1am Saturday (February 10).

Clophill Road in Maulden doesn’t form part of the official diversion and is not suitable for HGVs as there is a 7.5t weight limit throughout the village.

There will be a temporary traffic regulation order prevent parking on Clophill Road in Maulden from the A6 north to Hall End during this closure. There will be three-way traffic lights in place on the other arms.

Clophill roundabout

The A507 east arm to Warren Lane will be closed from 1am Saturday (February 10) until 5am on Monday (February 12). The Causeway will be residents’ access only. There will be three-way traffic lights in place on the other arms.