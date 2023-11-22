Clophill Road in Maulden

There’ll be a full closure of Clophill Road from 9pm on Friday (November 24) until 5am on Monday (November 27).

The closure is on the east arm and there will be three-way traffic lights in place on the A6 north, south and A507 west.

There will also be a full weekend closure on Clophill Road from 8pm on December 8 until 5am on December 11.