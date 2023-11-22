News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Expect delays as road closed due to work on Clophill roundabout

It’s due to the Clophill roundabout improvements
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
Clophill Road in MauldenClophill Road in Maulden
Clophill Road in Maulden

There’ll be a full closure of Clophill Road from 9pm on Friday (November 24) until 5am on Monday (November 27).

The closure is on the east arm and there will be three-way traffic lights in place on the A6 north, south and A507 west.

There will also be a full weekend closure on Clophill Road from 8pm on December 8 until 5am on December 11.

The works a part of the improvements to the layout of the Clophill roundabout.