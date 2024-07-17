Expect delays as crash at M1 Flitwick causes FIVE MILES of tailbacks

Avoid the M1 at the moment (Picture: Pixabay)Avoid the M1 at the moment (Picture: Pixabay)
Avoid the M1 at the moment (Wednesday) as a crash has caused huge tailbacks.

The accident happened southbound between junction 13 Milton Keynes and junction 12 Flitwick and as one lane is closed, there is around five miles of congestion on the approach which is adding about an hour to normal journey times.

UPDATE: All lanes are open and delays are clearing quickly.

