Ex-soldier from Wootton says Open University scholarship changed his life after medical discharge from the Army
Daniel, of Wootton, was medically discharged in 2017 after suffering an injury while training to become a sergeant.
Now, the 40-year-old is studying for a BA (Hons) in Computing and IT, thanks to the Disabled Veterans' Scholarship Fund (DVSF), supported by donations from OU alumni, businesses and supporters of the University.
Daniel has gone on to secure a job at American multi-national company DXC Technology, a provider of IT and consulting services, working as a network architect team lead.
"My OU studies were instrumental in me getting this job," he said.
The father of three spent 18 years in the Army, having joined as a 16-year-old trainee at the Army Foundation College at Harrogate.
"I was very patriotic and wanted to make a difference, not just to this country but to others," he said.
Daniel was training to lift his rank from corporal in the 1st Yorkshire Regiment when he fell and damaged his knees while carrying a stretcher. It has meant spending the past seven years in and out of hospital, before receiving the life-changing news that his leg was to be amputated.
He said: "I fully enjoyed my time in the Army. I got to go around the world. I can't complain at that."
Other benefits included taking on an ABA boxing coaching course and working as a summer mountaineering leader.
"I've gone across the mountains of Corsica. I did so many different things and had so many opportunities that I probably wouldn't have had. It's just a shame that it came to an end after my injuries."
Al Carns, Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns, said: "The Open University's Disabled Veterans' Scholarship programme represents a vital opportunity for those wounded in service, empowering veterans to build on the skills gained in the military and forge meaningful new career paths.
"Education has the power to transform lives after military service, opening new doors and providing veterans with the skills and confidence to pursue fulfilling civilian careers. Daniel's story is a great example of this.”