Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former soldier Daniel Bingley credits an Open University scholarship for disabled veterans for helping turn his life around after he was medically discharged from the Army.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel, of Wootton, was medically discharged in 2017 after suffering an injury while training to become a sergeant.

Now, the 40-year-old is studying for a BA (Hons) in Computing and IT, thanks to the Disabled Veterans' Scholarship Fund (DVSF), supported by donations from OU alumni, businesses and supporters of the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel has gone on to secure a job at American multi-national company DXC Technology, a provider of IT and consulting services, working as a network architect team lead.

Ex soldier Daniel Bingley has re-built his life thanks to a degree scholarship for disabled veterans from The Open University

"My OU studies were instrumental in me getting this job," he said.

The father of three spent 18 years in the Army, having joined as a 16-year-old trainee at the Army Foundation College at Harrogate.

"I was very patriotic and wanted to make a difference, not just to this country but to others," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel was training to lift his rank from corporal in the 1st Yorkshire Regiment when he fell and damaged his knees while carrying a stretcher. It has meant spending the past seven years in and out of hospital, before receiving the life-changing news that his leg was to be amputated.

He said: "I fully enjoyed my time in the Army. I got to go around the world. I can't complain at that."

Other benefits included taking on an ABA boxing coaching course and working as a summer mountaineering leader.

"I've gone across the mountains of Corsica. I did so many different things and had so many opportunities that I probably wouldn't have had. It's just a shame that it came to an end after my injuries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al Carns, Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns, said: "The Open University's Disabled Veterans' Scholarship programme represents a vital opportunity for those wounded in service, empowering veterans to build on the skills gained in the military and forge meaningful new career paths.

"Education has the power to transform lives after military service, opening new doors and providing veterans with the skills and confidence to pursue fulfilling civilian careers. Daniel's story is a great example of this.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.