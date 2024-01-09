Ex-Post Office chief and former Bedford School governor to hand back her CBE

It follows the fallout from the ITV drama about the Post Office scandal

Paula Vennells

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells has agreed to hand back her CBE with immediate effect, according to media reports.

The news comes following growing pressure in light on the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which aired last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It showed how 550 former subpostmasters and subpostmistresses were held liable by the Post Office for financial discrepancies – with some jailed, left bankrupt or even taking their own lives. But in actual fact, none of the staff had taken money and instead, the discrepancies were due to a faulty software system called Horizon