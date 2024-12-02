Escaped horse on the loose on the A6 near Bedford rounded up before it could go globetrotting
Clearly it wasn’t on the same level as the runaway military horses in central London earlier this year as community police officers were caught horsing around on Facebook.
And they even gave Bedford Today a run for its money with some wonderfully groan-worthy puns which will could well guarantee a colt following.
Officers wrote: “The horse was reported as being on the loose on the A6. This was a concern as it was a MANE road It was reportedly causing a TAIL back.
“Officers were able to round it up where it ran into a pub car park where it was safely detained. It was questioned about its recent escape and was asked ‘HAY! Why the long face?’ They then said to the horse ‘Come on it’s pasture bedtime.’
“The owners were traced and it was taken back home and is said to be in a STABLE condition. Sounds like our officers had a right MARE.”
We can’t compete with that – you win officers. We don’t want to stirrup trouble…