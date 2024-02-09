Enter the dragon: Here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Bedford according to TripAdvisor

As millions of people around the world prepare for the Lunar New Year, we thought we’d join the celebrations.
The Year of the Dragon starts tomorrow (Saturday) and we don’t need to tell you, nothing quite hits the spot like a delicious Chinese meal with your bezzies.
But which Bedford restaurant is the best? Fear not, as those helpful peeps at TripAdvisor have done all the hard wok (geddit?), basing their top 10 on user reviews.
So be a smart cookie and kick off this 15-day spring (roll) festival in style ...
1. The Elephant
The Elephant, in Bedford Road, Kempston received 4 out of 5 after 329 reviews. One customer said: "Absolutely brilliant customer service... The food was absolutely amazing and as we were leaving the lovely ladies that had waited on us all night had put some bottles of beer in a bag for us to take away" Photo: Google
2. Man Do
Man Do Chinese Restaurant, in Bedford's Midland Road, got 4.5 stars out of 5 after 188 reviews. One customer wrote: "Food was hot and fresh as always. The shredded beef is the best... Best place to eat and great value for money" Photo: Google
3. Lee's Kitchen
Lee's Kitchen, in St Mary's, Bedford, got 4 stars after 49 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "The meal was honestly the best Chinese we've ever had - it was absolutely delicious. Can't wait to try it again. Five stars all the way" Photo: Google
4. Oriental Chef
Oriental Chef, in Kempston's St John's Street scored 4 stars after 29 reviews. One customer said: "Used this place for years. Great selection and always arrives hot. Fast reliable Chinese food. Will order again soon" Photo: Google