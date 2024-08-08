Emmaus Village near Bedford offers new rooms for people facing homelessness

The Bistro staff team at Emmaus Village Carlton

Bedfordshire homeless charity Emmaus Village Carlton has seven vacant rooms in its community ready to support people who need a home.

The charity in Carlton accommodates up to 42 people by providing them with a home, individual support and work opportunities within a community setting.

The charity recently helped more people move on to independent living, leaving seven rooms available for anybody experiencing, or is at risk of homelessness.

Each resident who lives at Emmaus (known to the charity as a companion) has their own bedroom, with all living expenses covered and meals provided in a communal dining room. There is no time limit on how long people stay at Emmaus, giving companions stability and an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness.

Donna-Louise Cobban, Chief Executive at Emmaus Village Carlton, said: “We’re delighted to have rooms now available for new companions to come and join us. We are always pleased to support people staying with us to transition on to independent living, when the time is right for them.

“We are also preparing some of our current companions to transfer into our move-on flats to prepare them for the next part of their journeys, which is a very rewarding part of the work we do.

“As well as providing vulnerable people with a secure home, we give them the opportunity to regain their self-esteem and support them to rebuild their lives.”

All companions who live at Emmaus contribute to the community with work opportunities in the charity’s social enterprises. In exchange for this voluntary work, companions receive an allowance based on the living wage, work experience, training and leisure activities, plus a variety of support services as well as a place to call home.

If you are experiencing homelessness, or are at risk of becoming homeless, and are interested in joining the Emmaus Village Carlton community, fill out a referral form here

The charity takes referrals from agencies and individuals - each person is considered on an individual basis. For more information email Support Manager: [email protected] or call 01234 720826. Potential applicants can also enquire via reception at [email protected]