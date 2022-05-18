Emmaus Village near Bedford is given new furniture worth over £24k

Emmaus Village Carlton has been given TWO van loads of modern new furniture worth over £24,000.

Construction firm VolkerFitzpatrick made the donation after being introduced to the charity – which provides a home and meaningful work for formerly homeless adults – by construction industry’s charity, CRASH.

And it’s already being put to good use in the 42-bedroom accommodation.

The donated furniture in Emmaus' bedroom accommodation

Angela Foll, chief officer for Emmaus Village Carlton, said: “It always means a lot when businesses offer support for our charity, and we’re extremely grateful to VolkerFitzpatrick for this generous donation.

"I know that the new furniture will make a big difference, helping to ensure our community continues to be a really welcoming environment for those who need it most.”

John O’Grady, commercial director for VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division and trustee of CRASH, said: “Emmaus Village Carlton does amazing work to try to help people get their lives back on track. We are delighted that we can improve a large number of people’s lives with this donation."

VolkerFitzpatrick with the help of CRASH will continue to support Emmaus with the renovation of their chapel building, transforming the space into a modern workshop where residents can restore furniture and host upcycling workshops.

The project is due to start this summer.