Emmaus Village Carlton has 8 rooms available to help those in need

Homeless charity Emmaus Village Carlton is offering accommodation in its community for people experiencing homelessness.

The charity in Carlton village supports up to 42 people by giving them a home and meaningful work in its three shops and bistro.

Now some of the residents, known as companions, have moved into permanent or alternative accommodation, leaving eight rooms available for anyone who is experiencing or is at risk of homelessness, or those who are insecurely housed and in need of this vital support.

Each companion who lives at Emmaus has their own bedroom with all living expenses covered and meals provided in a communal dining room. There is no time limit on how long people stay at Emmaus, giving them stability and an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness.

Nick Samuels, interim chief executive at Emmaus Village Carlton, said: “We’ve had a number of our companions moving on to pastures new in recent weeks, so we’re keen to offer those rooms to people currently affected by homelessness.

“As well as providing vulnerable people with a secure home, we give them the opportunity to regain their self-esteem and support them to rebuild their lives. We also have an additional five move-on rooms for people preparing to live independently.”

All companions who live at Emmaus contribute to the community by working full-time in the charity’s social enterprises. In exchange for this voluntary work, companions receive an allowance based on the living wage, work experience, training and leisure activities, plus a variety of support services as well as a place to call home.

The lounge area at Emmaus Village Carlton

Anyone experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, who is interested in joining the Emmaus Village Carlton community, should fill out a referral form here.

The charity takes referrals from agencies and individuals – each person is considered on an individual basis.

For more information, email the support manager at [email protected] or call 01234 720826.

Potential applicants can also enquire via reception at [email protected]