Emmaus near Bedford wins national award after charity shop and eBay store help make 'serious money' for the charity

A beloved charity shop has won a top national gong for its work using e-commerce sites like eBay.
Emmaus Village Carlton was awarded the the ‘Trade-in Shop of the Year Award’ for scanning 10,501 pre-loved books, CDs, DVDs and computer games through Shopiago.
The award means Emmaus will receive a £250 donation for its good work, along with £250 in high street vouchers to treat their hard-working team of employees and volunteers.
Nick Samuels, chief executive officer for Emmaus Village Carlton said: “This award is a brilliant recognition of the hard work and dedication of the Emmaus Village Carlton shop team – a huge thank you to them all for their hard work. To receive national recognition for the large volume of sales they process is testament to their drive, energy and enthusiasm. They inspire us all and help us to raise some serious money for the essential services we provide supporting vulnerable people out of homelessness and onto a brighter future.”
