A road closure has been put in place in Cranfield to allow Anglian Water to repair a burst sewer

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Cranfield to deal with a burst sewer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council announced on social media that Moulsoe Road in Cranfield would be closed from Monday July 27 to Friday August 1.

This is to allow Anglian Water to complete work on the burst sewer.

The council said it apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.