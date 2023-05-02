Eight men still on the run after breakout from Yarl's Wood immigration centre

Beds Police are appealingfor help after a break out the Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre

Bedfordshire Police

Eight men are still on the run after a break out at the Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre on Friday night.

Thirteen men escaped through the outer fencing at the centre near Milton Ernest after reports of a ‘disorder’ – and while five have been caught, police are still looking for the others and have appealed for help to trace them.

Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said: “Shortly before 10pm on Friday (April 28) we received reports from staff at Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre of disorder involving a number of detainees.

“During the incident, 13 people made off from the premises through the outer fencing.

“Five of these have been detained by police but eight others, seven Albanian men in their 20s and one in his 30s, are still being looked for.

“We are continuing to investigate their whereabouts to ensure the safety of the detainees as well as the wider public and wish to reassure people that none of those who have escaped pose any risk to the wider community.

“Staff at the location have regained full control of the building, which is now secure.

“Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of those who remain outstanding is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via beds.police.uk/ro/report

“Please quote Operation Springhill.”

The centre is run by Serco on behalf of the Government.