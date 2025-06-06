Eight ideas for how to treat your dad on Father’s Day in Bedford

Some dads are hard to buy for so here are some suggestions of a range of activities and places you can take your dad.

There should be something here for all dads from a lovely Sunday roast dinner with his favourite pint and live sport to watersports for the thrill-seekig dads out there.

Alternatively your dad may prefer a round of golf mini gold or indoor putting – or if you’re lost for ideas invest in a Love Bedford voucher with gift numerous ideas.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Father's Day at The Rose, Bedford Celebrate Father’s Day with food, beer and live sport at The Rose which is offering chilled Father’s Day lunches with good food, cold beers, and the best live sport – including the Canadian Grand Prix. Photo: Trip Advisor Photo Sales

2 . Father's Day with Love Bedford Head into Bedford town centre to find Dad a treat for Father’s Day. From health, beauty and pampering to an experience such as the newly opened Venture Games, there’s something to suit every Dad Photo: Love Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Father's Day at The Kings Arms, Cardington Newly refurbished the King's Arms is the perfect place to raise a glass with Dad and savour a special Father's Day dinner - but booking is advisable. Photo: Leopard Co Photo Sales