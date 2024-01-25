The new Rivertree Free School is being built on the former Robert Bruce School site, where there has been a school for more than 100 years

Education bosses visited the development site of the new special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Hillgrounds Road, Kempston.

The new £26million school, which will eventually cater for 200 pupils, will open in time for the new school year in September.

It’s being developed on the former Robert Bruce School site and will be known as Rivertree Free School.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Tom Wootton, said: “When Rivertree opens it will be one of the largest SEN facilities in the country.

“It will cater to hundreds of young people, aged from two to 19, with special educational needs and/or disabilities. These young people both need and deserve facilities which are tailored for their needs so that they can flourish.

“We’ve worked closely with the Department For Education on this project, and they have helped to fund its creation.

“Signing off on Rivertree was one of the first things I did on my first day when I was elected. It will make an enormous difference to so many children and families for many years to come.”

The name Rivertree Free School has been chosen as a symbolic representation of its values and commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for all pupils.

Catherine Assink, chief executive of the Bedford Inclusive learning and Training Trust (BILTT) which will operate the school, explained the name “Rivertree” reflects the school's vision of growth, nourishment, and interconnectedness; “just as a tree's roots extend deep into the soil, Rivertree Free School aims to establish strong foundations for its pupils, fostering an environment where every individual can thrive and reach their full potential.”

She said: "Rivertree embodies our commitment to nurturing a learning environment that is as diverse as the branches of a tree, where every pupil is valued for their unique qualities. Rivertree’s motto ‘Dream, Discover, Develop’ encapsulates our overarching vision. It serves as a guiding principle for BILTT’s approach to fostering a dynamic and transformative learning environment.”

One of the key focal points of Rivertree's mission is its dedication to providing inclusive education for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) which mimics the excellent practice in BILTT’s other schools.

Catherine highlighted the Trust’s commitment to creating a supportive learning environment, adding: "We are enthusiastic about creating another school that is not only pupil-focused but also compassionate and accommodating.

“Rivertree will be a place where pupils with SEND can dream, discover and develop, regardless of their starting points."

The school is being built on the former Robert Bruce Middle School site which was also known as Kempston County Secondary Modern School and Robert Bruce County Secondary Modern School.

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Family, Education and Children's Services added: “Robert Bruce was such a beloved part of the community, and I have no doubt that Rivertree will be too.

“We recently invited Robert’s Bruce’s former headteacher Frank McMahon to see the progress too, and he described it as being ‘like a phoenix from the ashes’. That is exactly our vision – a place where some of our most vulnerable children and young people can be offered the best possible chance to learn and grow.”