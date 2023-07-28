News you can trust since 1845
Edinburgh Woollen Mill to open in Bedford's former BHS site

It will open in two weeks’ time
By Clare Turner
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill will fill the former BHS store in Bedford’s Midland Road.

The renowned British brand will open in two weeks’ time – on Friday, August 11.

The retailer – founded in 1946 – will celebrate its arrival with a whole host of giveaways. Staff will give the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag – prizes will also be hidden in the store.

The former BHS store
Nicola Feeney, area manager at the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to Bedford and the local retail mix.”

