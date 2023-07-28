The Edinburgh Woollen Mill will fill the former BHS store in Bedford’s Midland Road.
The renowned British brand will open in two weeks’ time – on Friday, August 11.
The retailer – founded in 1946 – will celebrate its arrival with a whole host of giveaways. Staff will give the first 20 customers who make a purchase in-store an Edinburgh Woollen Mill goody bag – prizes will also be hidden in the store.
Nicola Feeney, area manager at the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to Bedford and the local retail mix.”