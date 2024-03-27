East West Rail to hold drop-in event in Bedford ahead of statutory consultation
and live on Freeview channel 276
East West Railway Company (EWR Co) is hosting a series of events in May to help people understand how the formal application process to build the railway works.
We’ve already had a bunch of drop-in events in the area but this new one is aimed at providing info about the statutory consultation process which will start in June. These are not the formal consultation events.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Details of the proposed design will be shared when the statutory consultation begins.
The events are open to everyone:
Tuesday, May 7 – Bedford Rowing Social Club, from 2-7pm
Monday, May 20 - Roxton Village Hall, from 2-7pm
Friday, May 24 - Marston Moreteyne Community Centre, from 2-7pm
During the last series of EWR drop-in events in November, people said they wanted to learn more about the Development Consent Order (DCO) process and how they could get involved. These drop-in events aim to explain the different stages of the DCO application.