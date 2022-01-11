East West Rail route campaigners to stage protest in Bedford

Campaigners who believe East West Rail’s 2019 public consultation was flawed are holding a public demonstration in Harpur Square.

BFARe - Bedford For A Re-Consultation - will have keynote speakers at the event which will coincide with the mayor’s planned green event in March.

According to the group's Facebook page, "this is for those who wish to campaign to influence the Government, Bedford Borough Council and East West Rail to reconsider the EWR route 'E' north through Bedford."

The preferred route has caused much controversy after it was revealed homes in the Poets area could be demolished