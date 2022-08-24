The £5bn East West Rail project was “a fantastic concept”, but has hit the buffers, according to North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller.

He opposes the development now, saying to Biggleswade town councillors that improving safety along the A1 is the infrastructure priority for the region.

The rail project would link Oxford and Cambridge via Bicester, Milton Keynes and Bedford, while providing a strategic connection between East Anglia and central, southern and western England.

Richard Fuller MP. Photo: Richard Fuller MP.

“This part of the country has fundamentally changed in 20 years,” Mr Fuller told a Biggleswade Town Council meeting.

“The population is far greater,” he explained. “The warehouse and other businesses developing are more significant.

“With the Black Cat roundabout, potentially happening in four or five years, comes a substantial streamlining of traffic which will pile down to Sandy and screech to a halt. This is what your MP should be focused on.”

Asked about the likelihood of the rail project going ahead, he replied: “It’s all to do with the type of dirt. That’s what makes the difference for their financial model.

“I don’t see how the government can proceed with it. What’s confusing is why this particular project, which has so little political support now, is still working its way around Whitehall.”

Mr Fuller warned: “Our area is facing far too much pressure for housing development, which is a fundamental driver of problems and issues locally.

“This area is growing between three and five times the national average, year in, year out. That puts tremendous pressure on local authorities.

The most significant influence on the level of housing is the 2016 national infrastructure document, known as the OxCam Arc, put together by Lord Adonis, said Mr Fuller.

“It said to achieve growth we need to connect Oxford and Cambridge with a dual carriageway and a railway line. Building a million houses here is the real reason behind the plan. I’ve unpicked this housebuilding target. That’s gone.

“The second aim is to get rid of the OxCam Arc, which has been de-emphasized as a project in local government. And the final part is to ensure the infrastructure build is to our benefit.

“The Black Cat roundabout improvements and the A428 extension to Cambridge are set to happen.

“The bureaucrats felt the railway line was the next most imperative scheme. A fair summary is the East West Rail management of the consultation process has been below the minimal expected standards.

“The business case was due to be presented at the start of June, but it’s been delayed again and again. I don’t think it stacks up,” he added.

“The consultation process changed the numbers halfway through and they didn’t tell anyone. What was seen as the most preferred route became the second least preferred route. I’m now formally opposed to East West Rail.