East of England Ambulance staff call off strike after plans to shake up working patterns scrapped

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:23 BST
A paramedic is seen by a line of ambulances. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Imagesplaceholder image
A paramedic is seen by a line of ambulances. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Ambulance staff in the East of England will not walk out after the Trust agreed to scrap the new team-based working plans.

GMB Union raised concerns about the East of England Ambulance Service Trust’s (EEAST) proposals to introduce new working pattern.

The union has more than 1,500 members working for the trust who claimed the would have a major impact on work life balance, and risked discriminating against people with caring responsibilities and disabilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The newly appointed CEO, Neill Moloney, agreed to scrap teams-based working.

Donna Thomas, GMB Regional NHS Organiser, said, “It is a breath of fresh air that, after five years of declining culture within the EEAST, Neill Moloney has decided to take a different approach.

"He has listened to the workforce and shown he cares about them more than statistics.

“GMB looks forward to working with him to improve the wellbeing of our members, which will positively impact patient care.”

Related topics:East of England
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice