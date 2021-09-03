Eagle Bookshop in Bedford marks 30 years with weekend of celebrations

The Eagle Bookshop marks 30 years of trading as an independent bookshop this weekend with a special thank you to customers.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the shop will be giving out party bags containing a selection of bookshop goodies and a £5 book token to the first 100 customers, as well as 30 jute bags to the first 30 customers spending £30 or more.

Poet in residence Cameron Stuart will type personalised poems for customers in two 'Qwerty 30' sessions as well as other surprises during the day.

The Eagle Bookshop in St Peter's Street

The weekend rounds off on Sunday evening with the restart of the popular poetry sessions performed by the Read Poets Society.

The Eagle Bookshop previously specialised in rare and secondhand books, but since its move to St Peter's Street in 2019, also sells new books by local authors.