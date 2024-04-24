Duchess of Edinburgh meets refugee women at Bedford homeless charity

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, visited the King’s Arms Project charity in Bedford yesterday (Tuesday) for a tour of its English Language Club for immigrant and refugee women.

Susan Lousada, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire – who greeted the duchess – said: “The facility has created a safe space for individuals to grow in confidence and independence through education and has become an asset to our local community.”

Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project, said: “It was an honour to welcome The Duchess of Edinburgh to King’s Arms Project. Rather surreal too, as the hall was the home to our winter night shelter up until just a few weeks ago. A brilliant boost to everyone here supporting those who are displaced, building their independence and confidence to live a full life.”

Learners attend the club to gain independence and have everyday conversations they would otherwise be unable to. This includes talking to their children’s teachers, GP visits, or conversations in their shop. The club is part of the King’s Arms Project Refugee Resettlement and advice service.

They presented the Duchess with a spice bag as part of their sewing club, Community Threads.

Zarifa – one of the English club learners – said: “I am very happy The Duchess came to visit. I like English Club. I come from Afghanistan; I can’t speak English. Friday club is very good for me for conversation. Before in my country never I go to school. I come to the UK, I go to school."

Another learner, Rasha, added: “I am happy The Duchess came to see us and she cares about us. It is good. English class is very important for me. It is the only class that give me confidence to speak. When I came to the UK because I have a different accent, I am afraid to speak. But they assured me it is OK to speak.”

On her way out, Her Royal Highness briefly visited the creche which allows the learners to attend the club knowing their children are cared for.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the English Language Club for immigrant and refugee women

Learners attend the club to provide them with the opportunity to gain independence and have everyday conversations that they would otherwise be unable to