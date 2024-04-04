Drugs seized in stop and search amid complaints of drug misuse and anti-social behaviour in Bedford ​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drugs were seized following a stop and search in Bedford yesterday in response to concerns of anti-social behaviour and drug misuse. (3/4)

Members of Bedford Community Policing Team had stepped up patrols in Harpur ward and the Oaklands Road area of the town following complaints.

A statement posted on the Bedford Community Policing Team Facebook page, stated: “Local Harpur officers were out on patrol yesterday across the ward. Officers were patrolling areas that residents had expressed concerns of anti-social behaviour and drug misuse. One stop and search was completed where drugs were seized. Please continue to report any issues and concerns you have through 101 or the Bedfordshire Police website.”

Members of Bedford Community Policing Team were also making house to house enquiries in the Oaklands Road area last week, in response to drug related activity in the area.

Police say the area has been identified as a hotspot for drug use, drug dealing and other ASB ( anti social behaviour) related crime.

A spokesperson for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “Last week patrol officers made house to house enquiries in the area of Oaklands Road, Bedford, requesting any information relating to drug related activity be reported to the police via PC 960.

"The area has been identified as a hotspot for drug use, drug dealing and other ASB related crime. Over the past few weeks, patrols in the area have been increased, which has given us some positive feedback from members of the community.