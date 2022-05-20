Drop-in centre at Bedford St John's station to help as cost-of-living bites

It’s all systems go at Bedford St John’s as a new drop-in centre aims to provide support for those in need.

It will help inform people about the dangers of trespassing on the railway as well as provide food, drink, and support to anyone who needs it in the community.

Not only that, but the volunteers will also help locals in need with housing applications and any other rehabilitation requirements.

The drop-in centre at Bedford St John's

Volunteer Thomas Cundy, from Bedford, has spent the last 18 months working with Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership (CRP) to help transform the station.Just before the first lockdown in 2020, he had started volunteering at the station for the Marston Vale CRP.

Thomas continued to volunteer throughout lockdown and became concerned by the anti-social behaviour.

As restrictions lifted, he wanted to help the people stuck in this lifestyle and it was from there that the idea of a drop-in centre was born.

Thomas enlisted the help of the Marston Vale CRP and the British Transport Police to get the centre off the ground.

Thomas is also actively involved in a nearby church, with access to a food and clothes bank, so these are on offer too.