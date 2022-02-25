Drop in Bedford rough sleeping “tip of the iceberg” says Emmaus

Government figures released yesterday (Thursday) showed less people were sleeping rough in Bedford last year – a decrease of 67 per cent from 2020.

Charity Emmaus Village Carlton says the drop is thanks to recent hard work by local authorities and homelessness organisations during the Covid crisis, in addition to the national ‘Everyone In’ scheme which provided temporary accommodation for those sleeping rough.

Emmaus Village Carlton

Responding to the statistics from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Angela Foll - chief officer at Emmaus Village Carlton - said: “Today’s figures show what can be achieved when financial resources are made available, and local authorities and homelessness charities pull together.

"However, this isn’t a moment to sit back and celebrate. Homelessness is still all around us and so much of it is hidden. We strongly believe that these rough sleeping figures are just the visible tip of the iceberg.

“Last winter, the Everyone In scheme helped find accommodation for thousands of rough sleepers, but now the scheme has formally ended.

"New funds to help homeless people have been made available, but these are unlikely to be enough to stop people from falling through the net and being left out in the cold.

"We know that so many people are living in unsecure or unsuitable accommodation, are having to sofa surf or are doing whatever they can to stay warm and dry over the winter months.”

Emmaus Village Carlton is a charity based near Carlton. It provides a home and meaningful work for 42 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.