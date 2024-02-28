Drivers told to avoid A421 at Bedford following collision involving motorcyclist
The A421 in Bedford is currently closed northbound between the A6 (near Elstow) and A600 (near Cardington) due to a collision involving a motorcyclist (Wednesday).
Emergency services including Bedfordshire Police and East Of England Ambulance Service are on the scene.
Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound.
At the A421/A6 junction, from the A421 eastbound, exit onto the A6 northbound. Continue along the A6, passing through three roundabouts including the A6/A5134 roundabout and along A6 Ampthill Road towards the A6/A600/A5140 roundabout.
At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A5140 Rope Walk towards the A603/A5140 roundabout. At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A603, Cardington Road. Continue along the A603, passing through three roundabouts and rejoin the A421 northbound at Cardington Cross roundabout.