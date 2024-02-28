News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Drivers told to avoid A421 at Bedford following collision involving motorcyclist

Emergency services are on the scene
By Clare Turner
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A421 in Bedford is currently closed northbound between the A6 (near Elstow) and A600 (near Cardington) due to a collision involving a motorcyclist (Wednesday).

Emergency services including Bedfordshire Police and East Of England Ambulance Service are on the scene.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound.

Emergency services are on the sceneEmergency services are on the scene
Emergency services are on the scene
Most Popular

At the A421/A6 junction, from the A421 eastbound, exit onto the A6 northbound. Continue along the A6, passing through three roundabouts including the A6/A5134 roundabout and along A6 Ampthill Road towards the A6/A600/A5140 roundabout.

At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A5140 Rope Walk towards the A603/A5140 roundabout. At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A603, Cardington Road. Continue along the A603, passing through three roundabouts and rejoin the A421 northbound at Cardington Cross roundabout.

Related topics:DriversBedfordEmergency services