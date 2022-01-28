Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash near Woburn

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Clare Turner
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:42 pm

A driver had been seriously injured following a single vehicle collision between Woburn and Eversholt this morning (Friday).

Officers were called just after 5.40am to reports a blue BMW had collided with a tree on Froxfield.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Did you see the accident this morning?

Sergeant Mark Casey from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances around this incident and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam or CCTV footage of the car prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can report it to police online quoting Operation Light.

Emergency servicesCCTVBedfordshire Police