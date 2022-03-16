Driver stopped in Bedford for no insurance hadn't held a licence for 30 YEARS
The car was obviously seized
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:58 pm
OMG... what was this driver thinking?
When Bedfordshire Police's ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology picked up the car in Church Lane, it showed up as having no insurance.
But officers certainly got more than they bargained for when the driver revealed as well as having no insurance - they had not held a licence for OVER THREE DECADES.
Needless to say, the car was seized and the driver reported.