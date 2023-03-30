The vehicle was untaxed with no MOT

A man has been fined £200 after abandoning his van in Bedford’s De Parys Avenue without tax or MOT.

The yellow Vauxhall van had been left in the road back in February – and was slapped with a removal notice by Bedford Borough Council’s Environmental Crime Team.

The van was then compounded for seven days but remained unclaimed and eventually disposed of.

This yellow Vauxhall van was dumped in De Parys Avenue, Bedford

The owner was issued a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice, which can be reduced to £120 with an early payment discount.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Abandoned vehicles are not only an environmental hazard but are expensive to remove, look unsightly, take up valuable parking spaces and can attract anti-social behaviour.

“When a vehicle is dumped, the council must divert vital resources from other areas to deal with it. We will investigate all reports of abandoned vehicles and will take action against all owners who dump them.

“Untaxed vehicles need to be stored off the highway, on private land and the Driver and Licensing Agency (DVLA) needs to be told via a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN). Such vehicles should be kept on the owner’s private property, or on someone else’s who has given permission.”

Unwanted vehicles can be recycled at scrapyards, which are sometimes called ‘authorised treatment facilities’. These can be found here – and some may offer payment for your vehicle.

The council can remove and dispose of your unwanted vehicles (including caravans). There is a charge for this service and proof of ownership for the vehicle must be shown before it is removed. Email [email protected] for more information.

A vehicle can be considered abandoned if:

> It has not been moved for at least two weeks

> It is in poor condition, such as having flat tyres, or litter has built up under the vehicle

> There is evidence of damage, such as poor bodywork or broken windows

> It doesn’t have a valid MOT or road tax, you can check this here .

