Drainage strategy for Biddenham development failed to account for impact on homes

A photo showing the width of the access road. Pic: Martin Shaw

Biddenham residents living next to a Cala Homes development on Bromham Road say drainage plans linked to the development’s planning conditions were signed off despite evidence they would not protect neighbouring properties during construction

They allege that the council failed to act on repeated warnings about problems with the scheme and only launched an investigation after pressure from the local MP and media involvement.

Martin Shaw, who lives next to the site, said: “The council has known about this for months and done nothing about it until the press and his MP’s involvement.

“Total avoidance against the issue, especially the surface water coming into our property whilst their construction takes place.”

Biddenham residents have installed their own drainage system. Photo: Martin Shaw

Mr Shaw argues that the drainage strategy approved through the planning process, including Conditions 13 and 14, failed to account for the impact on neighbouring homes, leaving his and other properties “bang in the middle of a construction site” without adequate protections.

He also criticised the council’s decision to carry out a site inspection with Cala Homes but not invite affected residents, saying it “stinks” that the developer would be allowed to “sugar-coat the issue” without residents present.

Mr Shaw says changes made on site, including replacing a grass verge with hard-cored temporary surfaces, have altered how water drains, directing it downhill into neighbouring land. He described the situation as “purely down to bad planning, lack of respect and a constant avoidance of adherence to planning conditions and building regulations.”

A previous planning inquiry identified the need for protective drainage measures such as ACO drains at neighbouring access points. Mr Shaw maintains Cala has not installed these early in the construction process, despite evidence showing they are needed to prevent runoff into third-party land.

A Cala Homes spokesperson said: “We’re committed to delivering the permanent engineered drainage solution, which has been approved by the Lead Local Flood Authority, to prevent surface water affecting neighbouring properties.

“In the meantime, a temporary soakaway system will be installed to help protect nearby homes.

“Our phased approach to the access road ensures continuous access, with one side open while work progresses on the other. A 4-metre-wide access is currently available on the eastern side and will switch once western drainage works are complete.

“Groundworks have been delayed due to a change in contractor, but we’re actively appointing a replacement. Before works resume, we’ll hold an on-site meeting with residents to introduce the new contractor and share the programme.

“We remain confident our works comply with all regulatory requirements and look forward to working with the council’s Planning Enforcement team to address any concerns.”

Following Cala’s statement, Mr Shaw said the access is not 4 metres wide, and sent video evidence showing it as 3.1 metres.

Cala said a member of the team will ensure the access road is 4 metres wide at all times.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Following submission of the original planning application for this location, the council has been made aware of matters associated to construction works associated with the development.

“As a result, the Planning Enforcement team is investigating the matters raised, therefore it would be inappropriate for the council to comment further at this time.”

