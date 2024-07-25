Bedford Crematorium

Dozens of people who died in Bedford borough have been buried or cremated in ‘pauper funerals’ in recent years.

The Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 places a statutory duty on local authorities to arrange for a burial or cremation where no suitable alternative arrangements are being made.

These include when people have died with no next of kin, or whose next of kin, relatives or friends are unable (or unwilling) to make funeral arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) said: “[The NAFD] believes that everyone deserves a dignified funeral and to be treated with respect.

Bedford Borough Council Public Health Funerals Image: LDRS

“Public health funerals therefore provide an important public service where there are no alternative options, but there are differing approaches taken by councils which can make it difficult for families to know what to expect.”

The Act does not define how local authorities should carry out this duty, so there is “considerable flexibility” in how these funerals are delivered.

The NAFD spokesperson said: “The NAFD is are supportive of a more consistent approach by local authorities in line with the good practice guidance released by the government which seeks to ensure that public health funerals are also considerate of bereaved people, with councils making efforts to find the next of kin and keeping them informed of arrangements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Borough Council publishes the number of public health funerals, otherwise known as ‘pauper funerals’, on its website.

The data shows that a total of 82 public health funerals were carried out by the borough council between 2016 and 2023, with the greatest number reported during 2023.

The borough council’s Bereavement Services – Public Health Funeral Policy (June 2020) implies that the default service is a cremation service at Norse Road Crematorium.

If it is not possible to pass on the ashes then they will be scattered in the Garden of Remembrance at the Crematorium without witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it is established that the deceased would have chosen a burial for religious, cultural or personal reasons, or if the deceased had purchased a burial plot (and there is room) then a burial will take place.

If a burial is required and the deceased did not own a plot then they will be buried in a marked public grave in Norse Road Cemetery.

If a person dies whilst in Bedford Hospital, within a ward other than Accident and Emergency, and there is no one to make the arrangements, then their funeral will be administered by Bedford Hospital NHS Trust.

If someone is concerned about how to pay for a funeral because of insufficient funds or low income they may be entitled to a Funeral Expenses Payment from the Government.