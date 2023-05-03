There have been dozens of assaults on non-police emergency workers in Bedfordshire since 2020, new figures show.

In 2020 police forces began to record a new category of crime – assaults without injury on emergency workers.

And the latest Home Office crime figures show 48 assaults against emergency workers have been recorded by Bedfordshire Police between March 2020 and the end of 2022.

Ambulance workers are also frequent victims of assault, the figures show (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Of these assaults, 15 took place in 2022, and 23 the year before, with the remainder taking place from early 2020 onwards.

The offence applies to attacks on 'blue light' workers, paramedics and firefighters, along with many others, including prison officers, NHS workers, and St John’s Ambulance volunteers – but does not include police officers, who are covered by a different crime code.

The 2018 Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill came into law, imposing a maximum prison sentence of one year for common assault on an emergency worker – a sentence that was doubled in 2022.

Over the past few years, 23 of these crimes in Bedfordshire resulted in a charge.

Across England and Wales, a staggering 3,347 assaults on emergency workers were recorded in 2022, a slight rise on 3,342 the year before.

And since the crime was introduced, 34% of recorded incidents have resulted in the offender being charged or summonsed.

Introducing the bill a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: “An assault on any individual or citizen in our society is a terrible thing, but an assault on an emergency worker is an assault on us all.”

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "People become firefighters to serve their communities and help to keep people safe. It’s appalling that firefighters should face violent attacks while doing their job.

“This is not a new problem, and in the past work has been done to address it.

"Unfortunately, sweeping cuts to the Fire and Rescue Service since 2010 have meant the end of many youth and community engagement programmes which aimed to educate and include local communities in the work that firefighters do."