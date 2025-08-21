Don’t miss Twinwood Festival – the ultimate vintage music festival near Bedford

The countdown is on to this weekend’s Twinwood Festival with tickets still available for the bank holiday vintage extravaganza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 24th year the festival draws thousands of enthusiasts from around the world and you can join them over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 22-25).

Held in Clapham, the festival is a unique homage to the music and culture of the 1930s to 1960s. With its origins rooted in the legacy of Glenn Miller, Twinwood Festival has grown into one of the most beloved vintage music festivals in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival’s location is steeped in history. Twinwood Airfield was once a significant RAF base during the Second World War and is famed as the last place Glenn Miller was seen before his disappearance in 1944.

Twinwood Festival, now in its 24th year, will be held over the August Bank Holiday weekend

The Glenn Miller Museum, situated on the airfield, pays tribute to the legendary bandleader, and offers visitors a glimpse into the wartime era that shaped his music. The festival is a paradise for lovers of vintage music and features over 150 acts across multiple stages including a main arena. People can enjoy performances from big bands, swing orchestras, and rockabilly groups, as well as everything from Americana, jazz, soul, and blues. There is something for everyone with a fashion show, children’s entertainment, cabaret, and comedy too. This year’s headline acts include The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Ray Collins hot club, The Pasadena roof orchestra and many more.

Dance is a central element of the festival, with dedicated dance floors and workshops for swing, jive and lindy-hop. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, the festival offers a chance to learn and perfect your moves with the help of professional instructors. Or you can just sit back and soak in the atmosphere from the comfort of your picnic blanket.

Festival goers are encouraged to dress in clothes from the 40s era, creating a striking scene of vintage fashion from zoot suits and victory rolls to polka-dot dresses and fedoras. But the festival also hosts a large vintage market for those looking for vintage clothing and accessories as well as antiques, records, and memorabilia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book tickets for camping, weekend and day tickets here and don't forget to get in the picture as our photographer will be out and about over the weekend to compile a picture gallery.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.