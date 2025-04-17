Don’t miss out on new Active Adults courses in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A revamped line-up of Active Adults courses offering a diverse range of activities will be available from next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions, providing a great opportunity to stay active, socialise, and explore new hobbies, are set to kick off on May 12.

The courses, announced by Bedford Borough Council, are designed for adults aged 35 and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new series of Active

Don't miss out on New Active Adults courses announced by Bedford Borough Council

Adults courses, which cater to a wide range of interests and abilities. Whether you’re eager to try something new or revisit a favourite pastime, these sessions are perfect for meeting like-minded people and enhancing your overall well-being. We encourage all residents to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to get moving and have fun.”

> 41 exciting courses:

Choose from 19 different activities including badminton, boxing, cardio tennis, golf, yoga, and more. Cardio tennis sessions are available on multiple days, offering a fun way to improve cardiovascular fitness.

> Something for everyone:

Sessions are designed for various skill levels, with specific options for women and beginners. Activities like Jazzumba and Swing Dance offer a lively way to stay active while enjoying music and dance.

> Convenient Locations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courses are held across 19 venues, including rural areas, ensuring accessibility for residents throughout the borough.

> Evening Options:

Take advantage of 13 evening courses to fit your schedule.

Online bookings open on Tuesday, April 22, at 12.30pm. Eight-week courses, unless otherwise stated, are led by experienced coaches.

First come, first served. Courses may be cancelled if enrolment is low, with one week’s notice.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.