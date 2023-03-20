News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Don't miss Higgins Bedford exhibition featuring Hockney and Ravilious

It closes next month

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

There’s still time to visit the free Changing Times: A Century of Modern British Art exhibition at The Higgins Bedford

It’s open until Sunday, April 16 and features almost 100 paintings – works and sculptures including prints and watercolours by David Hockney and Eric Ravilious and large scale sculptures by Elisabeth Frink.

Councillor Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said, “We are very fortunate to have these prestigious artworks on display here in Bedford.”

Second-hand Furniture and Effects by Eric Ravilious, 1938, from The Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art
Second-hand Furniture and Effects by Eric Ravilious, 1938, from The Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art
Second-hand Furniture and Effects by Eric Ravilious, 1938, from The Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art
Higgins BedfordDavid HockneyEric Ravilious