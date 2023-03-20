It closes next month

There’s still time to visit the free Changing Times: A Century of Modern British Art exhibition at The Higgins Bedford

It’s open until Sunday, April 16 and features almost 100 paintings – works and sculptures including prints and watercolours by David Hockney and Eric Ravilious and large scale sculptures by Elisabeth Frink.

Councillor Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said, “We are very fortunate to have these prestigious artworks on display here in Bedford.”