Don’t miss free family fun day to celebrate opening of Queens Park Family Hub

A launch day to celebrate the opening of the Queens Park Family Hub is being held on Saturday. (9/9)

The council-run event promises family fun activities, including balloon modelling, a magic show, bouncy castle, play and learn sessions and a bear hunt.

Family Hubs provide assistance to families from conception right through to age 19, and up to 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The aim is to offer every child, young person and their family the best start in life. The Family Hubs establish a one-stop shop for services, information and advice, helping local parents and carers to access the support they need, when they need it.

Cllr Jane Walker, Cabinet Member for Families, Education and Children’s Services, said: “The Family Hub launch day is set to be a tremendous event for families, where they can engage in a whole host of exciting and free activities.

"Our focus is on creating a space that children and young people can enjoy, while parents and carers can learn about providing the best possible start in life for their families.

“Throughout your child’s developmental journey, we want to be there to provide support and assistance on a range of family support services, including physical and mental health, social care, voluntary and community organisations, and education settings. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to discover how the Family Hubs can help you as a parent or carer.”

The event takes place from 10am to 12pm at the Queens Park Family Hub in Marlborough Road (MK40 4LE).