Don’t miss exciting line-up of community fun at Kempston Family Day

It’s going to fun, fun all the way at Kempston Family Day to be held at Addison Howard Park from 11am to 6pm on Saturday.

The event on August 2 is a vibrant celebration of community spirit and family fun, and will offer a huge array of activities for all ages.

There will also be a fantastic Community Stage hosted by Bedford Radio featuring talented local performers.

Families can also look forward to the Musical Seeds Boogie Box, presented by Musical Seeds Ltd, a delivery partner of Bedford Music Service. This not-for-profit organisation supports children, young people, and marginalised groups by teaching valuable music skills such as DJing with controllers, turntables, and software. Students from local schools and the popular weekly Digital Beats DJ Club will showcase their talents live.

Animal lovers can enjoy up-close encounters with farmyard animals, courtesy of Ark Farm, while the Football Fun Factory offers fun football experiences designed for children of all skill levels. Sports enthusiasts can also try various activities in the Come and Try Sports area.

Other highlights include a range of food and drink stalls, craft and trade markets, and a children’s workshop run by the Art School Tsymbal, offering free creative activities, encouraging young visitors to become “Artist of the Day.”

The children’s funfair rides and recently refurbished play area will keep the little ones entertained all day long.

Additional facilities include free on-site parking and information and activities from the council’s Local Offer SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) team, ensuring the event is inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity, said: “Kempston Family Day is a wonderful opportunity for families across Bedford Borough to come together, enjoy fantastic entertainment, and make lasting memories. We are delighted to support such a diverse programme of activities that celebrates our local talent, encourages healthy lifestyles, and fosters community spirit. I look forward to welcoming everyone to Addison Howard Park for a day full of fun and laughter.”

Kempston Family Day is funded by Bedford Borough Council and supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The event has also received £5,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

