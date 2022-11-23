Don't miss chance to find out more about Black Cat improvements with drop-in event
There’s also an online webinar
By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
23rd Nov 2022, 3:31pm
National Highways is encouraging you to drop into its public information event in Bedford to find out more about the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements.
It’s at Bedford Corn Exchange on Wednesday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm.
If you’re unable to attend, National Highways will also be hosting an online webinar between 6-7.30pm on Wednesday, November 30
Lee Galloway, National Highways project director, said: “This scheme is going to transform journeys between Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge.”