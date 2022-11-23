Don't miss chance to find out more about Black Cat improvements with drop-in event

National Highways is encouraging you to drop into its public information event in Bedford to find out more about the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements.

It’s at Bedford Corn Exchange on Wednesday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm.

If you’re unable to attend, National Highways will also be hosting an online webinar between 6-7.30pm on Wednesday, November 30

National Highways plans to create a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 Black Cat roundabout to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout on the A428 in Cambridgeshire