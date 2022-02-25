Don't feed the birds, pleads council as Bedford bus station gets deep clean

Starting today (Friday), Bedford Bus Station will be getting a deep clean over the weekend.

And once it's done, Bedford Borough Council has asked people to not feed the birds.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “This deep clean will really help to revitalise this building and get it looking back to its best.

"Once this deep clean is carried out, we would ask people not to feed the birds or drop bird food as this encourages pigeons and other birds, which cause a mess around this busy building, and the council is looking to implement further pigeon prevention measures to help this area looking clean and tidy."

As part of the deep clean, the bus station, the hub at the front and the mobility hub will all be deep cleaned including floors, fixtures and fittings including seats, windows, frames and paving.