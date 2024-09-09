Domino's pizza plans at Wixams resubmitted despite refusal over "nuisance issues"
The applicant said no changes have been made to the original application to change the use of Unit 1, 147 Brooklands Avenue (the now closed Portu Gallo’s).
And an appeal against the refusal decision has also been submitted and is pending validation.
In the refusal letter, Bedford Borough Council planners said the area is already “experiencing anti-social behaviour and nuisance issues”, and it is considered that the proposal “would give rise to disturbance to neighbours and the surrounding community”.
Also, that the application has “not been supported by adequate parking information”.
The applicants said the appeal has been made on the basis that the existing anti-social behaviour issues “are not connected” to the proposed use and “there is no evidence” that a pizza takeaway of the type proposed would have any negative impact on anti-social behaviour in the area, “particularly when compared with the existing use”.
The applicant added that the proposed parking was “sufficient” to serve the use and that the proposed use “would not have a harmful impact” on highway safety.
More information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01705/FUL.
The overall consultation expiry date is Thursday, October 3.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.