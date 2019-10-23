Dogs seized as police investigate hare coursing incident near Ampthill

Police seized four dogs and a vehicle after reports of hare coursing in Gravenhurst last night (Tuesday).

Officers rushed to private land in the village at around 10.20pm, where they discovered an abandoned vehicle.

Four dogs were also found at the scene and transported to a secure location.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, hare coursing is the pursuit of hares with sight hounds, which chase the hare by sight and not by scent.

It said: "As well as being an issue of animal welfare, offending in order to facilitate hare coursing can also have a wider impact.

"This can include vandalism of property, loss of income for farmers and landowners, theft, intimidation and road traffic issues including the driving of unlicensed and uninsured vehicles.

"Hare coursing can cause significant disturbance in the countryside and is a cause of serious concern to those who live in rural communities."