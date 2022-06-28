Doggy daycare plan for village near Bedford

Dogs could soon be able to mutt their stuff, paw-ty like a dog-star or just put their paws up at a new doggy daycare centre in Souldrop – if planning is approved.

The application submitted to Bedford Borough Council is to convert a horse paddock and outbuilding to a doggy daycare centre for up to 20 dogs.

The site in Pools Lane consists of a four-bedroom bungalow, manège, outbuildings, including stables, a garage and workshops/stores, and horse paddocks to the south and east of the site.

A Boxer dog looks out from its kennel. PIC: Getty.

The proposal, said the applicant, will utilise the existing horse paddock and shed on the adjacent field, away from the existing dwelling and outbuildings for a canine development centre.

Access will be via a new entrance on the southern boundary of the site. This, the applicant said, ensures that the existing shared access road remains undisturbed.

They added that the new road design has been “carefully considered” to incorporate passing places and “minimise the disturbance” of the treeline situated in between the fields.

Separate areas will allow dogs to be split up if necessary.

If the dogs start to raise the woof, a new 2.5m high closeboard timber fence will mitigate the noise, the applicants claimed.

The opening hours for the paw-ffice will be 8am-6pm Monday-Friday, and there will be no access outside of these times.

The centre will offer a fetch and drop service which the applicant hopes will keep visitors to the site to a minimum.

More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 22/01344/MAF.