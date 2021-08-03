Doggy daycare near Bedford proves it's top dog after award win

A doggy day care in Kempston Rural will now be fighting off the pup-arazzi after scooping a major award.

Howlies Doggy Daycare has been judged the best by CorporateLiveWire in an area covering London and the South East.

The company invited over 100,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors and subscribers to nominate companies based on factors such as service, innovation, experience and sustainability.

Just one of the many dogs Howlies Doggy Daycare looks after

And Howlies - which has been run by 39-year-old Andy Paterson for three years - were able to raise the woof after being crowned Dog Day Care of the Year.

The business looks after up to 25 pooches a day.

Andy Paterson with his award